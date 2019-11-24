Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: May see limited minutes
Coach Alvin Gentry said Okafor (ankle) "may be able to give them a few minutes" Saturday against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okafor is questionable due to the left ankle sprain, and even if available it appears he could end up seeing limited minutes. The 23-year-old has missed the last five games.
