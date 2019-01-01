Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Moves into starting five
Okafor will start Monday against the Timberwolves, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Anthony Davis was scratched just a short time before tipoff with an illness. Okafor has started just twice this season and played 18 and 14 minutes in each of those starts.
