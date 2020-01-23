Okafor (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Okafor had been listed as probable due to a back injury and was ultimately cleared to play. However, with Derrick Favors (back) returning from a one-game absence, Zion Williamson (knee) making his debut and Jaxson Hayes receiving 16 minutes, there wasn't any playing time left over for Okafor. As such, on nights when the front court is fully healthy Okafor will likely be an afterthought in coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.