Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Not part of rotation
Okafor (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.
Okafor had been listed as probable due to a back injury and was ultimately cleared to play. However, with Derrick Favors (back) returning from a one-game absence, Zion Williamson (knee) making his debut and Jaxson Hayes receiving 16 minutes, there wasn't any playing time left over for Okafor. As such, on nights when the front court is fully healthy Okafor will likely be an afterthought in coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...