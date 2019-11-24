Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Not returning Saturday
Okafor (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Utah.
Coach Alvin Gentry indicated earlier Saturday that Okafor could play "a few minutes", but he'll instead be sidelined for his sixth straight contest. Jaxson Hayes will receive another start since Derrick Favors (back) is also out.
