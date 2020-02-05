Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Not seeing action
Okafor (coach's decision) went unused Tuesday in the Pelicans' 120-108 loss to the Bucks.
Aside from a three-minute cameo Jan. 24 against the Nuggets, Okafor hasn't played in any of the Pelicans' other nine games since his 25-point, 14-rebound blowup outing versus the Pistons three weeks ago. He remains firmly behind Derrick Favors and Jaxson Hayes on the depth chart at center.
