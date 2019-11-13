Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Nursing ankle sprain
Okafor has a left ankle sprain and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Okafor had 14 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's loss to the Rockets, but he didn't come out of the contest at 100 percent. The Pelicans can ill afford another absence as they will already be without Lonzo Ball (shoulder) and Josh Hart (knee/ankle), while Brandon Ingram (knee) is a game-time decision.
