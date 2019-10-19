Okafor amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Knicks.

Okafor started at center while Derrick Favors and Jaxson Hayes received the night off for rest. Favors is the unquestioned starting center, and Hayes and Nicolo Melli will see some time there as well. Still, Okafor could be among those that see a small boost in value during the early season absence of Zion Williamson (knee).