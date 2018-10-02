Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out 1-to-2 weeks
Okafor has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and will be sidelined one-to-two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Okafor sustained the injury during Sunday's exhibition opener. He'll be sidelined for Friday's preseason game against New York as a result, but may be able to return for the following game against Miami on Oct. 10.
