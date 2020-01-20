Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out again Monday
Okafor (back) will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Okafor will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he recovers from a bout of lower-back soreness. With Derrick Favors (back) also unavailable, Jaxson Hayes and Nicolo Melli should see the majority of minutes at center for the Pelicans on Monday. Okafor's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Spurs.
