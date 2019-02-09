Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Friday
Updating a previous report, Okafor (ankle) will not play in Friday's tilt versus the Timberwolves.
The Pelicans have opted to err on the side of caution with Okafor, who is dealing with an ankle sprain. He has played admirably in nine consecutive starts, but with Anthony Davis and Julius Randle back in the lineup he could have a tough time getting consistent minutes going forward. His status for Saturday's game with the Grizzlies is certainly up in the air.
