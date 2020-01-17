Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Saturday
Okafor (back) won't play Saturday against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okafor is set to miss another game due to a back injury. Jaxson Hayes will continue to pick up the slack while Okafor returns to health.
