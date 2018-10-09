Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Wednesday vs. Heat
Okafor (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
Okafor indicated earlier in the week that he was hoping to play either Wednesday or Thursday, so it appears the latter will be his finally opportunity to log some preseason action. Either way, Okafor seems likely to be ready for the regular-season opener next week. If he does land a spot on the final roster, Okafor would have to battle with Cheick Diallo for minutes behind Anthony Davis at center.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could play Wednesday or Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Ruled out Monday in Atlanta•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Probable Sunday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.