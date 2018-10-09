Okafor (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.

Okafor indicated earlier in the week that he was hoping to play either Wednesday or Thursday, so it appears the latter will be his finally opportunity to log some preseason action. Either way, Okafor seems likely to be ready for the regular-season opener next week. If he does land a spot on the final roster, Okafor would have to battle with Cheick Diallo for minutes behind Anthony Davis at center.