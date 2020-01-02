Okafor played just five minutes during the Pelicans' 127-112 win over the Rockets last Sunday. He finished with six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds.

Since starting against the Bucks on Dec. 11, Okafor's minutes have been decreasing on a consistent basis -- he has four appearances and five DNP designations during New Orleans' subsequent nine games, but he's yet to score 10 or more points in any of those games. The combination of poor production and limited playing time should be enough reason to keep Okafor on waivers in most formats.