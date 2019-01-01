Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays 14 minutes in Monday's start
Okafor supplied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Okafor drew the start at center with Anthony Davis (illness) sidelined. Okafor managed solid production given his limited playing time, and while Cheick Diallo saw one more minute in this one, it is Okafor who has swooped in and earned the primary backup big man role. Over the last seven games, Okafor has seen double-digit minutes five times while Diallo has appeared in only three of the last seven games and combined to play 22 minutes.
