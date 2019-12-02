Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays just nine minutes
Okafor saw only nine minutes of action in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.
Okafor started at center in the continued absence of Derrick Favors, but he saw a very limited workload and finished with just four points, two rebounds and one assist. Jaxson Hayes began the second half as the starter, so that situation is one to monitor as the Pels head into a three-game week.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...