Okafor saw only nine minutes of action in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Okafor started at center in the continued absence of Derrick Favors, but he saw a very limited workload and finished with just four points, two rebounds and one assist. Jaxson Hayes began the second half as the starter, so that situation is one to monitor as the Pels head into a three-game week.

