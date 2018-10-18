Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays two minutes in Wednesday's win
Okafor saw two minutes in Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.
Okafor committed two turnovers, otherwise he didn't record a stat. With that being said, he was able to shake off an ankle injury to play in this one. The Rockets represent a terrible matchup for Okafor, but it's possible he'll earn a few more minutes against teams that feature bigger frontcourts.
