Okafor saw two minutes in Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.

Okafor committed two turnovers, otherwise he didn't record a stat. With that being said, he was able to shake off an ankle injury to play in this one. The Rockets represent a terrible matchup for Okafor, but it's possible he'll earn a few more minutes against teams that feature bigger frontcourts.

