Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Probable for Wednesday
Okafor (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.
Okafor missed a chunk of the preseason with a sprained right ankle, but is nearing full strength ahead of the opener. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort, look for Okafor to take the floor Wednesday and he should slot in as depth in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis. Fantasy owners will likely want to take a wait-and-see approach with Okafor until he shows he's worthy of consideration in leagues.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could play Wednesday or Thursday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...