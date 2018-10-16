Okafor (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.

Okafor missed a chunk of the preseason with a sprained right ankle, but is nearing full strength ahead of the opener. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort, look for Okafor to take the floor Wednesday and he should slot in as depth in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis. Fantasy owners will likely want to take a wait-and-see approach with Okafor until he shows he's worthy of consideration in leagues.