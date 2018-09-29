Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Probable Sunday
Okafor is probable for Sunday's preseason game against Chicago due to an ingrown toenail.
It doesn't appear Okafor will be held out of the game, but he could be limited. He appeared in 28 games last year, averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.6 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...