Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable again
Okafor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Okafor sat out his sixth straight game Saturday with the left ankle sprain, but he still has a chance to play Sunday. Jaxson Hayes should receive another start if he's unable to play.
