Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable for Thursday
Okafor (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game at Phoenix.
Okafor missed the last four games due to the injury but will have a chance to retake the court versus the Suns. Derrick Favors (back) was already ruled out, so Okafor will likely start if available. Jaxson Hayes figures to start if he can't play.
