Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable on report
The Pelicans list Okafor (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Lower-back soreness has sidelined Okafor for the past two games, denying him an opportunity to build on the monstrous 25-point, 14-rebound, five-assist outing he turned while starting at center Jan. 13 in Detroit. Given that Derrick Favors has returned from a hamstring injury to play major minutes in the past two games, Okafor likely wouldn't have ranked any higher than second or third on the depth chart even if he had been available.
