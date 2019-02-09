The Pelicans have listed Okafor (ankle) as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

It was assumed that Anthony Davis would be out due to it being the second half of a back-to-back set, but he is not listed on the injury report. Okafor's usage is largely going to be affected by Davis' availability going forward. Still, his own status is yet to be determined, as it looks like he will be a game-time decision. Expect an update closer to tip-off.