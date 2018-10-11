Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Thursday
Okafor (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's preseason finale against the Raptors.
Okafor has been sidelined since suffering a sprained ankle in the preseason opener. He's a 50/50 shot to get some run in before the regular season kicks off Wednesday against the Rockets.
