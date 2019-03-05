Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Wednesday
Okafor (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Okafor missed Monday's game against Utah due to a sprained left ankle, and he's at risk of missing the rematch. More information on his condition may arrive following morning shootaround.
