Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Quiet in win
Okafor managed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT) and five rebounds over 25 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
It was a quiet night for Okafor, who has been very productive in his eight previous starts, garnering a larger role in the wake of New Orleans' frontcourt injuries. With Julius Randle (ankle) back after six games and working his way back into the starting lineup, Okafor may see his workload scaled back in the near future.
