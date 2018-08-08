Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Reaches deal with New Orleans
Okafor agreed Wednesday with the Pelicans on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal contains a partial guarantee for the 2018-19 campaign and a team option for 2019-20.
As a traditional back-to-the-basket big man with limited skills as a rim protector in addition to his difficulties staying healthy, Okafor has mostly been a disappointment since the 76ers selected him with the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Philadelphia declined Okafor's fourth-year team option last October and eventually shipped him to Brooklyn in December, but the center was unable to carve out much of a role with the Nets, as he averaged 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game over 26 contests. Though he lingered on the free-agent market deep into the summer, Okafor will have a realistic shot at winning a spot on the Pelicans' roster with the team only possessing 12 guaranteed contracts at the moment. In a best-case scenario, Okafor would likely serve as a second-unit scorer for New Orleans or a potential replacement in the starting five for the oft-injured Anthony Davis.
