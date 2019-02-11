Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Removed from injury report
Okafor (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
It sounds like Okafor is on track to return Tuesday after missing the past two games due to an ankle sprain. With Anthony Davis and Julius Randle both back in the fold for the Pelicans, Okafor will likely return to a reserve role and could see his playing time take a hit moving forward.
