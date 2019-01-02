Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Returning to bench
Okafor will come off the bench Wednesday against Brooklyn, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Anthony Davis (illness) back in the lineup, Okafor will resume his usual role off the pine. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.3 rebounds when coming off the bench in December.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays 14 minutes in Monday's start•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Moves into starting five•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could see increased run•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Solid in spot start•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...