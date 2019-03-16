Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Returns to bench
Okafor will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Anthony Davis (rest) returning to the starting five, Okafor will resume his usual role off the bench. In six March appearances, he's averaging 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds across 12.2 minutes.
