Okafor (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Okafor sustained a sprained right ankle in Sunday's exhibition game against the Bulls and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, so it's no surprise he's unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Pelicans should more know regarding the extent of Okafor's sprain once the results of the MRI are read, but even a short-term absence could hurt his case for opening the season in a rotational role.