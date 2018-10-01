Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Ruled out Monday in Atlanta
Okafor (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Okafor sustained a sprained right ankle in Sunday's exhibition game against the Bulls and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, so it's no surprise he's unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. The Pelicans should more know regarding the extent of Okafor's sprain once the results of the MRI are read, but even a short-term absence could hurt his case for opening the season in a rotational role.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.