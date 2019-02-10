Okafor (ankle) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Okafor will miss a second straight game Saturday due to an ankle injury, and the Pelicans will go with the same starting lineup as Friday. Okafor's next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Magic, and he's expected to see a reduced role with Anthony Davis back in the fold.