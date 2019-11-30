Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 14 in Friday's defeat
Okafor tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Okafor logged six minutes more than rookie starter Jaxson Hayes. Derrick Favors (personal) hasn't played since Nov. 16, and until he returns Okafor and Hayes will likely continue to split time at center, as Nicolo Melli has mostly been occupying the power forward position lately, plus Kenrich Williams (ankle) exited in the first quarter and didn't return.
