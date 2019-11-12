Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes
Okafor had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.
Okafor was coming off a DNP designation Saturday against the Hornets following 10 points and seven rebounds combined in his previous two contests, but bounced back with a strong showing in limited playing time despite the loss. Okafor should continue coming off the bench ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Clippers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Healthy scratch in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Drops season-high 26 points•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: One board shy of double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...