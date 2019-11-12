Okafor had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.

Okafor was coming off a DNP designation Saturday against the Hornets following 10 points and seven rebounds combined in his previous two contests, but bounced back with a strong showing in limited playing time despite the loss. Okafor should continue coming off the bench ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Clippers.