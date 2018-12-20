Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 17 points in loss
Okafor collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks.
Okafor scored a season-high 17 points, reaching double-digits for the first time since October 27th. He was given a boost in minutes with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and Julius Randle (ankle) both out and Anthony Davis leaving the game on several occasions. So long as Randle and Mirotic stay out, Okafor could see increased run, although he provides little value other than points and rebounds when he does see the court.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could see increased run•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Solid in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Slated to start Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays two minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...