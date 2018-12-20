Okafor collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks.

Okafor scored a season-high 17 points, reaching double-digits for the first time since October 27th. He was given a boost in minutes with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and Julius Randle (ankle) both out and Anthony Davis leaving the game on several occasions. So long as Randle and Mirotic stay out, Okafor could see increased run, although he provides little value other than points and rebounds when he does see the court.