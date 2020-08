Okafor notched 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Okafor was extremely effective in this game, missing just two field goals and one free throw while posting his third game with 20 or more points this season. Okafor hadn't played in the Orlando bubble, but he is likely to receive a decent run on the court now that the Pelicans are eliminated from playoff contention.