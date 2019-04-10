Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Season-high 30 points in finale
Okafor collected 30 points (15-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Warriors.
Okafor poured in a season high scoring total in the season finale. Given that he stepped up on numerous occasions over the course of the campaign, it's likely the Pelicans will opt to keep Okafor around next season, especially considering his modest contract.
