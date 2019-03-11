Okafor had four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in eight minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.

Okafor had been listed as questionable after leaving Friday's game with a sprained left ankle. While he was able to give it a go in this one, Okafor earned single-digit minutes for the fourth time in his last six appearances. At this point it seems he's only worthy of consideration on nights that Anthony Davis is resting.

