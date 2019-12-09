Okafor will start Monday's game against Detroit, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans will once again shuffle their starting lineup, this time inserting Okafor at center and moving Jaxson Hayes to the bench. Kenrich Williams will start alongside Okafor in the frontcourt, with Brandon Ingram presumably shifting down to small forward. Okafor played 23 minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to Dallas, but he was a DNP-CD in the previous two contests.