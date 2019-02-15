Okafor will come off the bench Thursday against Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Okafor had started 10 of his team's previous 12 contests entering Thursday, averaging 17.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over that stretch. He'll move to a bench role against the Thunder, however, as the Pelicans have elected to give Julius Randle the start.