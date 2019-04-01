Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Shoots efficiently in loss
Okafor started at center and contributed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.
Okafor was supremely efficient from the field during his time on the floor, but he failed to slow down his counterpart at center, JaVale McGee, who finished with 23 points and 16 boards in 33 minutes. Though Anthony Davis (back) remained sidelined for a third straight game and Julius Randle (finger) exited early, Okafor's deficiencies on the defensive end might make it difficult for him to hit the 30-minute mark if both injured players are sidelined Wednesday against the Hornets. Christian Wood looks like the best bet among the Pelicans' frontcourt options to deliver fantasy value during the team's three-game week.
