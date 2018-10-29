Okafor will transition into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Okafor saw just two minutes of action in his team's last contest, but he's in for a big uptick in minutes after shifting into the starting five. With Okafor taking on a new role and Anthony Davis (elbow) ruled out, Julius Randle will move back to the bench for the time being.