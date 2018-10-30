Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Solid in spot start
Okafor entered the starting line for Anthony Davis (elbow) in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets and managed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes.
While he wasn't in there long, Okafor was solid with his modest allotment of playing time. The 2015 third overall pick has been productive over his last two games overall, the first pair of contests this season in which he's seen double-digit minutes. Okafor is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 16.0 minutes during that stretch, lending credence to the notion that he could serve as a viable frontcourt rotation option alongside Julius Randle as the season unfolds.
