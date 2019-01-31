Okafor totaled 14 points (7-15 FG), eight rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to Denver.

Okafor was less impactful Wednesday but still managed a solid line including 14 points and eight rebounds. The Pelicans frontcourt is basically back to the bare bones right now and Okafor has been a standard league player after being afforded the starting center spot. As long as he is playing big minutes, Okafor should be rostered in most competitive leagues.