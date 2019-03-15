Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting for Anthony Davis
Okafor will draw a spot start Friday against Portland, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Okafor will stand in at center in place of Anthony Davis, who is receiving the night off for rest purposes. Okafor was held to a mere two points and three rebounds over 17 minutes in his last start Mar. 8 against Toronto.
