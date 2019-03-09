Okafor (ankle) will play and start in Friday's matchup with the Raptors, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Anthony Davis (back) is a late scratch for the contest, so Okafor will get the starting nod. He has averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 boards across 26.0 minutes in 15 starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories