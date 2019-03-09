Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Friday
Okafor (ankle) will play and start in Friday's matchup with the Raptors, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Anthony Davis (back) is a late scratch for the contest, so Okafor will get the starting nod. He has averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 boards across 26.0 minutes in 15 starts this season.
