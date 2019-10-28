Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Monday
Okafor is starting Monday's contest versus Golden State, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Derrick Favors ruled out with right knee soreness, Okafor will step into the starting lineup and will likely take on a larger role than usual Monday. Rookie Jaxson Hayes will fill in as backup to Okafor at the center position against the Warriors.
