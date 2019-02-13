Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting next to Anthony Davis
Okafor will start at center next to Anthony Davis for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
In a somewhat unexpected move, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to start Okafor next to Davis, which seems less than ideal from a floor-spacing perspective. Regardless, this contest could be a barometer for Okafor's role moving forward.
