Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Saturday
Okafor will start Saturday against the Lakers, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
With Anthony Davis resting, Okafor will replace him in the starting five. Across his past 10 starts, Okafor has averaged 17.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.7 minutes.
