Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting vs. Nuggets
Okafor will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Anthony Davis getting the night off for rest, Okafor will enter the starting five. During his previous start, he played just 13 minutes, posting 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.
