Okafor will start Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Okafor had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists Friday versus the Thunder and will make his first start since Nov. 8 on Sunday. Coach Alvin Gentry said the lineup change is so Okafor can match up with Steven Adams. Jaxson Hayes will come off the bench after starting the last seven contests.

